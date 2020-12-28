Advertisement

Wise County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

The Wise County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying suspects in a Christmas...
The Wise County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying suspects in a Christmas morning burglary at Crossroads Market on Sandy Ridge.(Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a burglary suspect.

The incident took place Christmas morning at Crossroads Market on Sandy Ridge.

The department shared surveillance photos from the burglary on Facebook. You can see those above.

We’re told several items were stolen.

Those who have information regarding this incident are urged to call the WCSO at 276-328-3756.

