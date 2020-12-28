Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases Monday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,455 new cases during Monday’s COVID-19 update.
You can watch that here:
The governor announced 1,455 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky.
Beshear said numbers are down due to it being a Monday and due to the holiday.
The positivity rate is now at 7.97%.
At least 258,517 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,563.
35,988 people have recovered from the virus. 3,385,971 Kentuckians have received tests.
As of Sunday, 104 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
You can see how your county is doing right now here.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.