Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,455 new cases during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,455 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky.

Beshear said numbers are down due to it being a Monday and due to the holiday.

The positivity rate is now at 7.97%.

At least 258,517 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,563.

35,988 people have recovered from the virus. 3,385,971 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 12/28 (WYMT)

As of Sunday, 104 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

