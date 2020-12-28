Advertisement

VDH: Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Wise County reported Monday

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Statewide, VDH reported 284,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 336,175.

VDH reports there have been 4,288 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

In Southwest Virginia, six new COVID-19 related deaths were reported, two of them in Wise County.

VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Here is the latest information for our local communities:

Buchanan County – 736 cases / 52 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (5 new cases)

Dickenson County – 600 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (7 new cases)

Lee County – 1,413 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (4 new cases)

Norton – 162 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 1,922 cases / 100 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (14 new cases, 2 new deaths)

