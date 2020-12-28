Scott County special deputy paralyzed in shooting receives COVID vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been two years since Deputy Jamie Morales was injured in the line of duty, leaving him 90% paralyzed. He’s since been sworn in as a “special deputy” by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, making him eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Morales is T1 paralyzed and considered high risk in addition to being a first responder. He said he was a bit worried before getting the shot because of the unknowns.

He said it is a new vaccine and he wasn’t sure what to expect, but he felt it was important to take this opportunity to show young people that the vaccine is safe and effective.

Morales had to wait about 15 minutes after the shot was given to make sure no severe side effects arose, but after that he was free to go.

He said that the process was painless and he hopes that him being willing to get that vaccine will convince others in Scott County to step up and get vaccinated when there opportunity comes.

Vaccinations my not be widely available for a number of months yet, so in that time officials say following the guidelines and getting tested is the best way to avoid catching the virus.

