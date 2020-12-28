Reward increased for information in firefighter’s arson-related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Thanks to an anonymous donor the reward in an ongoing arson investigation that resulted in the death of a W.Va. Air National Guard firefighter has been increased.

$20,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson on December 27, 2020 in Berkeley County.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and W.Va. State Police, Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, died as a result of the injuries he received delivering mutual aid with the 167th fire department.

Investigators have connected the fire with a second structure fire, also on Charles Town Road in neighboring Jefferson County, earlier that morning.

Investigators also determined that both fires, that happened at vacant structures about three miles apart, were set intentionally.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473.

“This is an extremely sad day for West Virginia, especially two days after Christmas,” said Governor Jim Justice. “I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for Logan Young’s family and the entire West Virginia National Guard family. Logan stepped up to defend our country and protect our freedoms, and served as a first responder here at home. We owe everything we have to brave men and women like him. We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his service and sacrifice to this great State and to our great Country.”

“On behalf of the entire West Virginia National Guard, Amy and I extended our deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia Adjutant General. “To lose such a talented and dedicated young Airman is truly a tragedy. Logan was a hero in every sense of the word and lived out the Air Force values of service before self in all that he did, which was on full display at the time of his passing. His service to his community as a first responder and member of the Guard will always be remembered. Our prayers are with his family, friends and the members of the 167th Airlift Wing. Our focus will be to provide every ounce of support we can to his family going forward as they have sacrificed so much.”

