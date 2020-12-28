Advertisement

Quiet start to the week before active end of the year

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active Christmas week, we’re starting this week off with a bit of a breather with quiet and cooler weather...but 2020 seems to have one more trick up it’s sleeve.

Tonight

We’ve seen mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today, but southwesterly winds have kept temperatures relatively mild. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies through the night tonight on the back side of a dry cold front. That will drop our highs back into the upper 20s as we slowly clear out late.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

Tuesday is what I like to call a breather day. Not a bad day with a mix of sun and clouds present in the afternoon. It will also be the chilliest day of the week with highs barely making it to 40°. Light winds will keep conditions tip-top for Tuesday. We’ll start to see a few clouds filter in overnight Tuesday as we watch our next system move closer. Overnight lows fall back into the low 30s.

Rest of the Year

Things get active as we close out 2020, with multiple storm systems heading our way that will likely provide multiple chances for heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. Southwest winds bring in cloud cover and warmer temperatures for Wednesday, with the first showers starting to move in late Wednesday night.

At this point, it would appear the greatest rain chance will be during the day on Thursday as highs are back into the middle 50s. Temperatures dip in the evening before another warm front and another rain chance moves in early on New Year’s Day. At this point, we calm down and cool off heading into the first weekend of 2021.

