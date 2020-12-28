Police make arrest in Laurel County robbery

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man accused of robbing a grocery store Sunday night is in jail, facing charges.

Deputies tell WYMT they were called to a robbery in progress around 9:40 Sunday night at the East 80 Grocery.

Employees told police the suspect, later identified as Brian K. Napier, 49, of London, came into the store with a knife, demanded money and then ran off before deputies arrived.

Not long after, police found Napier hiding in a car in the Horse Creek community in Clay County. He was arrested following a brief struggle with deputies.

Napier is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

