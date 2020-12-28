Advertisement

Police make arrest in Laurel County robbery

Deputies took Brian K. Napier into custody Sunday night. He is accused of robbing the East 80...
Deputies took Brian K. Napier into custody Sunday night. He is accused of robbing the East 80 Grocery.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man accused of robbing a grocery store Sunday night is in jail, facing charges.

Deputies tell WYMT they were called to a robbery in progress around 9:40 Sunday night at the East 80 Grocery.

Employees told police the suspect, later identified as Brian K. Napier, 49, of London, came into the store with a knife, demanded money and then ran off before deputies arrived.

Not long after, police found Napier hiding in a car in the Horse Creek community in Clay County. He was arrested following a brief struggle with deputies.

Napier is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Latest News

Back and forth week to wrap up 2020, start 2021
63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner (deceased) is identified as the Nashville bomber
FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
U.S. Congressman Andy Barr helped push these measures through the House of Representatives.
A legislative package passed by Congress targets Veterans Affairs aspects like healthcare and education