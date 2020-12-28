Advertisement

Perry County dispatch back online after communication outage

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the car bomb went off in Nashville, several dispatchers in Kentucky found their communications down.

Missy Blair is with Perry County 911 and she says when that happened it created a challenge for dispatchers when it came to immediate care.

“We had to jump into action in a way different state of mind to make sure that our communication were at least functional for the citizens who needed help, could get someone to them and help them,” Perry County 911 Director Missy Blair said.

Blair says no emergencies occurred during their time offline.

“If we’re getting so many calls at one time that they’re not all able to come through, they will roll over a lot of times to another agency. That agency can take the information and then get it to us so that we can go ahead and dispatch the emergency,” Blair said.

Blair says she could not be prouder of the team she works with.

“We have certified trained dispatchers that I could not brag on enough in Perry County. We have a great family that just jump in and do what needs to be done to get the citizens of Perry County the help they need,” Blair said.

Blair also says the transition back has gone smoothly.

“We’re all very pleased that we’re just able to do our normal job instead of all the extra work that’s combined when we have to jump there and do the extra work,” Blair said.

Blair says Perry County 911 will always be prepared in case communications go down again.

