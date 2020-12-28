Advertisement

Marshall students lose home to fire on Christmas

This photo submitted by a viewer shows the flames shooting from a house on Hal Greer that...
This photo submitted by a viewer shows the flames shooting from a house on Hal Greer that caught fire late Christmas night.(Submitted to WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six Marshall University students are now looking for a new place to live next semester after a fire Christmas night destroyed their home.

Neighbors who live just across the street from the house on the 500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard say that just before midnight, they noticed flames coming from the second floor window of the home. They say they originally thought it was a candle but as the flames grew they called 911.

The six students that live in the home were not there, all of them are Marshall Students and in the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity on campus, so they were home for winter break.

Seth Jude, a sophomore at Marshall, lives in the building and says he was at home in Mingo County at the time of the fire.

“So I was calling around our downstairs roommates and they heard the same stuff,” Jude said. “So they lived closer, they live in Scioto County so they rushed down there and it was our place and they were talking to the fire department about everything and they got it out within 20-30 minutes.”

The Marshall chapter of Alpha Sigma Phi has set up a GoFundMe to help replace the items that were damaged in the fire. Click here to get to go to that page.

