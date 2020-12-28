Advertisement

Lee County Emergency Management officials looking for missing man

Photo Credit: Lee County Emergency Management
Photo Credit: Lee County Emergency Management(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with Lee County Emergency Management posted on Facebook they are looking for a missing man.

Officials said Shawn Little walked away from his home in Short Hollow Subdivision Road early Saturday morning.

Search crews spent the day looking in the Kentucky River Area for Little. Crews are focusing on an area of banks of the river.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.

Crews will begin searching again on Monday.

Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, Tri-Community Fire and Rescue, Lee County / Beattyville...

Posted by Lee County Emergency Management on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
(Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
‘We would have been crushed’: Highway 66 in Clay County closed until Sunday
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder

Latest News

Kentucky Power gives update on fixing power outage
Kentucky Power officials give update on fixing power outages
Health officials say the numbers have remained consistently high since Nov. 18.
Pulaski County health officials advise caution as New Year’s Day approaches
Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's holiday.
Pulaski County health officials urge caution ahead of New Year's holiday - 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience...
Police: No explosives found in suspicious truck after man detained in Wilson Co.