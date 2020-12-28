Kentucky Power officials give update on fixing power outages

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to heavy snow, 8,000 Kentuckians found themselves without power. As of Sunday evening, 122 Kentucky Power customers are without power.

“We have folks working mostly in the Hazard area today from Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Ohio,” Vice President of External Affairs and Customer Service Cindy Wiseman said.

Wiseman said the recent power outage reminds her of another one that happened on Easter, where 60,000 people in Kentucky lost power.

“On a previous holiday, we had a large wind and rain storm that came through and that was a multi-day effort as well. Longer than this one obviously,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman said the reason it takes them a while is because of the state’s terrain.

“A lot of our work is having to be done manually because they have to climb and drag the equipment with them to get up on a hillside to replace a pole or something like that,” Wiseman said.

Customers can check the latest outages on social media.

“Information is usually critical in a power outage, people want to know when the power is going to be back on so we try to provide that in several different ways,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman said the goal is to have everyone’s power back on by the end of December 27th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.