Kentucky Lt. Gov. speaks on education, revisits governor’s executive order on in-person classes

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) -Recapping her first year in office, Kentucky’s Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Education and Workforce Development Jacqueline Coleman talked about education in the state and revisited the executive order issued by Gov. Beshear for in-person classes.

Gov. Beshear’s order recommends public and private schools delay in-person learning until January 11th.

Coleman says there is a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and addressed COVID-19 fatigue from schools being forced to close last spring and the attempt at in-person classes last fall.

“It was exhaustion, but it was also just, when is this going to end, every family was thinking, when is this going to be over,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “So now we know. The vaccine has been rolled out, and we have prioritized. We are one of the few states that has prioritized the education community because getting back to in-person classes is so important to us.”

The Kentucky Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the budget rolled out by Governor Beshear in January will be ‘education first.’

“Let me be very clear, the governor and I are very committed to raises for teachers, and we are committed to raises for school employees, as well, and you’re going to see that in this upcoming budget,” Coleman notes.

Gov. Beshear announced earlier this month the Commonwealth Commonwealth Education Continuum, a multi-agency consortium to help execute education initiatives in 2021.

“You always hear folks in business or in politics talk about building pipelines or creating new jobs, and that’s important, but I always take them back to the beginning. The foundation of all of that development is in education.” Coleman said. “To create that Continuum, those public, private partnerships, partnerships across the entire education system are critical to every individual kid, every family, and to the future of Kentucky’s economy.”

The Continuum will advise students with three key elements:

Providing more information and better information when planning and paying for college

Work to improve access to dual-credit and college-preparatory programs

Diversifying the teaching force

The Kentucky Lieutenant Governor will serve as co-chair of that committee, which is set to begin meeting in January.

