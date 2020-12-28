Advertisement

First responders, nursing homes receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders and nursing homes in London received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

As more holiday gatherings happen, Laurel County health officials are concerned they are going to see more COVID-19 cases. They say they are still seeing an increase in cases from Thanksgiving.

Hospitalizations are also increasing as there are more than 30 currently in the hospital in both London and Corbin.

Ryan Ponder was one of about 40 who received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

“There’s so many employees there and all of our residents, they have underlying health issues. We as employees really need to take it to keep them safe,” said Ponder.

The Laurel County Health Department director said that early on there was a hesitancy to get the vaccine but now he says just about everyone that can get it wants to get it.

The director also says they are very careful in handling the vaccine to use all their supplies upon opening them and so that none goes to waste.

