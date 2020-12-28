Firefighter encouraging blood donations after fight against COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – For Louisville firefighter Michael Branch, 2020 has been a rollercoaster.

Branch was the first career firefighter diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Now, he is recovered and back to work but he’s encouraging others to help people not as fortunate as him. One way to help is by donating blood or convalescent plasma.

An easy opportunity to do that is at the 43rd annual American Red Cross Donorama, which is being held at the Crown Plaza, located at 830 Phillips Lane in Louisville, on Monday and Tuesday from 12 to 7 p.m.

Donating is something Branch has done several times since his diagnosis.

“There are lots of folks who are going to be hurting seriously, who are going to be in need,” Branch said, “and there are lots of folks who are in need from various other instances, whether they’re trauma or otherwise. We should consider that. I think one thing that COVID has taught us is to come together and help our communities.”

Things look a little different at Donorama this year due to the pandemic.

People can make an appointment to donate at Donorama by clicking here. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.