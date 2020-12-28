FBI seeking public’s assistance after identifying Nashville bomber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help from the public after identifying the person they believe is responsible for a Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

According to Nashville and U.S. officials, the suspect, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, is believed to have died in the explosion.

The Memphis FBI has since released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to share any information they have on Warner.

The #FBI and #ATF are seeking info concerning the owner of the RV, Anthony Quinn Warner, linked to the explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday morning. Recognize him? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at https://t.co/hG6KFmQ7dG. @FBI @ATFHQ @ATFNashville pic.twitter.com/o8fqiHkATl — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 28, 2020

At least three people were wounded and Nashville officials said Sunday that they positively identified the remains near the explosion to be those of Warner. Officials said they believe he acted alone.

This incident is still under active investigation.

