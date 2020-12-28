Advertisement

Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man

Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.(family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The son of a missing man in Clay County is offering a $50,000 reward for information about his father’s whereabouts.

Robert “Bob” Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.

Estep’s son told WKYT that his father left to go hunting on a red ATV. Neither Estep nor the ATV have been seen since.

Estep, 69, is described as being about 6′2″ tall and weighing about 195 pounds.

If you have any information about Estep, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday

Latest News

First responders and nursing home staff in southern Kentucky are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine...
First responders, nursing homes receive COVID-19 vaccine
As 2020 comes to a close, The American Red Cross is desperately seeking blood donations across...
Firefighter encouraging blood donations after fight against COVID-19
Lee Daniel Manns
Breathitt County Sheriffs Deputy is remembered after dying from COVID-19
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles plans to get COVID-19 vaccine, but waiting his turn
Death investigation underway in Pike County.
Death investigation underway after unidentified body found in Pike County