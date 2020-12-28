Advertisement

Experts talk 2021 weight loss resolutions

By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local fitness experts on Monday weighed in on getting fit in 2021.

“People are now accepting the fact that this is it for right now,” Glenda Rivera said.

Rivera is a local online fitness instructor. She is the owner of Virtual Body by Glenda.

“All the goals that everybody has are very doable,” she said. “It can be done from home.”

Rivera add the keys to having successful at-home workouts are planning and variety.

“You can do cardio,” she said. “The next half an hour that week you do some abs, some weights.”

The point here is to plan at the beginning of the week. Schedule 30-minute workout segments a few times a week.

Certified Health Coach Darren Mills, over at Freedom Whole Health, said try snacking to help with your weight-loss goals. But not that kind of snacking.

“I want to mention exercise snacks,” he said. “A lot of people have never heard of that term. If you are watching TV, get up and do jumping jacks during the commercials.”

Mills said there is room for cookies, cakes and pies while trying to reach your weight-loss goals, but it has to be done in moderation.

“80/20 is a good rule to use -- 80 percent healthy and 20 percent unhealthy,” he said. “That’s usually a rule that a lot of people can live with.”

