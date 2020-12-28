Advertisement

Death investigation underway after unidentified body found in Pike County

Death investigation underway in Pike County.
Death investigation underway in Pike County.(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was found in the Lick Creek area of Pike County.

KSP in Pikeville received a call Sunday just after 8 p.m. about a possible dead body.

Investigators say the unidentified body was near the park area of Fishtrap Lake in the Lick Creek community.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy and identification. The cause of death is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday

Latest News

First responders and nursing home staff in southern Kentucky are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine...
First responders, nursing homes receive COVID-19 vaccine
As 2020 comes to a close, The American Red Cross is desperately seeking blood donations across...
Firefighter encouraging blood donations after fight against COVID-19
Lee Daniel Manns
Breathitt County Sheriffs Deputy is remembered after dying from COVID-19
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles plans to get COVID-19 vaccine, but waiting his turn