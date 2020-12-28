Camp Lejeune Marine awarded for saving life of fellow Marine

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine from Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment received a Navy Commendation Medal at Camp Lejeune for performing lifesaving actions on a fellow Marine in early November.

Corporal Wesley D. Smith was at his home when a neighbor alerted him that her husband needed urgent assistance.

Upon arriving at the neighbors’ home, Cpl. Smith quickly assessed his fellow Marine’s unconscious state and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.

“Once I realized something was wrong, my adrenaline began to rush. It was easy to rely on my Marine Corps training to assist a fellow Marine in trouble,” said Smith.

After restoring his neighbor’s breathing, Smith then proceeded to video-call his battalion’s medical officer, Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade Louis Perez, for additional medical guidance.

When EMS arrived, Cpl. Smith helped the first responders get his neighbor out of the home and loaded into the ambulance. Medical officials say had Cpl. Smith not intervened, his neighbor likely would have passed away that night.

Lt. Col. Doug Bahrns, battalion commander said, “I’m so unbelievably proud of Cpl. Smith. As Marines, taking care of each other is in our blood. We depend on each other in the worst of times. And when Cpl. Smith was called upon to help a fellow Marine, he acted without hesitation. Cpl. Smith epitomizes the best qualities of what it means to be a Marine and a noncommissioned officer, and we should all strive to emulate his actions.”

