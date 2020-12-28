Buchanan County Public Schools holding school consolidation meeting Tuesday night

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – Buchanan County Public Schools will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss school consolidation.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, officials say people will be able to comment in person at several schools during the meeting Tuesday night, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, you have to sign up at the door of whichever location you choose to attend.

The hearing will take place on Google Meet and will be available at all locations.

The school board is also accepting e-mails on the subject at Public.Hearing@bcpsk12.com.

E-mails must be sent by the end of Monday to be read by the school board.