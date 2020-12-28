Breathitt County Sheriffs Deputy is remembered after dying from COVID-19

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department and community is remembering one of their deputies who recently died from COVID-19 related complications.

“LD Lee Daniel Manns, Breathitt County Sheriff Unit 905 was an outstanding person. He was a retired coal worker coal miner and an active farmer. He really enjoyed the public and doing what he did,” said Sherriff John Hollan. “We are a tightknit department you know there’s five and now there’s four of us. We know in our hearts that he will always be with us and be watching over us. He’s really going to be missed. "

He joined the department back on January 1st, 2019, and contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of December, dying several weeks later at Hazard ARH.

“It is real and it can happen to anyone at any time but LD was like I said an awesome person and he enjoyed everybody.”

Friends and co-workers say he was someone who offered his help outside of work and had a soft spot in his heart for children.

“There’s just things that we will have to do that unit 905 done. We will have to step up,” said Hollan. “We are really really gonna miss him and he was such a help to our department. "

Remembering all he has done and the positive impact he leaves behind.

Arrangements for Hollan have not yet been made.

