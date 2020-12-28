Advertisement

Bowling Green man receives actual COVID-19 vaccine during trial phase

Bowling Green man receives Pfizer vaccine in Covid-19 trial.
Bowling Green man receives Pfizer vaccine in Covid-19 trial.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local nurse is sharing his experience in the Pfizer vaccine trial.

Michael Bessette, a staff registered nurse at Franklin-Simpson Nursing & Rehabilitation, sought out a COVID-19 vaccine trial in Nashville back in November.

He didn’t know until recently if he had received the vaccine or a placebo, but Bessette says he believed he got the vaccine when his coworkers and residents got COVID, and he didn’t.

Bessette confirms he did get the vaccine in the trial. He considered it his duty to do it because he could.

“A lot of people say, oh, I’m not going to get the vaccine. And that’s up to them. I figured we were going to have to do the same thing we did with the flu and measles and polio and that was there were going to have to be some people out there that were willing to take it,” explains Michael Bessette.

Bessette says aside from temporary soreness, he hasn’t experienced any side effects from the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday
(Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
‘We would have been crushed’: Highway 66 in Clay County closed until Sunday
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
Photo Credit: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team
Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, other agencies help airlift driver to a hospital
Kentucky Power gives update on fixing power outage
Kentucky Power officials give update on fixing power outages
Photo Credit: Lee County Emergency Management
Lee County Emergency Management officials looking for missing man