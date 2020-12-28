Bowling Green man receives actual COVID-19 vaccine during trial phase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local nurse is sharing his experience in the Pfizer vaccine trial.

Michael Bessette, a staff registered nurse at Franklin-Simpson Nursing & Rehabilitation, sought out a COVID-19 vaccine trial in Nashville back in November.

He didn’t know until recently if he had received the vaccine or a placebo, but Bessette says he believed he got the vaccine when his coworkers and residents got COVID, and he didn’t.

Bessette confirms he did get the vaccine in the trial. He considered it his duty to do it because he could.

“A lot of people say, oh, I’m not going to get the vaccine. And that’s up to them. I figured we were going to have to do the same thing we did with the flu and measles and polio and that was there were going to have to be some people out there that were willing to take it,” explains Michael Bessette.

Bessette says aside from temporary soreness, he hasn’t experienced any side effects from the vaccine.

