Back and forth week to wrap up 2020, start 2021

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re entering the final days of the crazy year known as 2020 and the forecast looks to go out with a bang, at least temperature-wise.

Today and Tonight

If you can believe it, our temperatures have actually gone up a little bit in spots overnight. Most locations will start the day in the 40s. Unfortunately, thanks to cloud cover, we probably won’t move a whole lot, but at least some of the snow many locations still have might melt a little. There is a chance of a stray rain shower or two early, especially in the southern counties. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s today.

A mainly dry cold front moving through will drop our temperatures back down below freezing overnight, even under mostly cloudy skies, into the upper 20s for most locations in the valleys.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. That all depends on how much sunshine we see. Skies return to mostly cloudy Tuesday night and we’ll drop back into the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday features another mix of sun and clouds, but warmer temperatures with highs climbing into the mid-50s. Some rain chances return for New Years Eve on Thursday and for the first day of 2021 on Friday. Highs could approach 60 on New Years Day.

Elephant in the Room

Now, before you go, I want to address the rumors that have been floating around social media about the next “Blizzard of 1993″ that is potentially coming this weekend. Folks, there is nothing at all to indicate that on the models as of this point. Nothing.

The only potential for any snow is Sunday and it’s less than 3″ and only one model is showing it. The rest are coming up zeros or maybe a dusting at best. That’s all the way through next Tuesday.

Please remember to only get your weather from accurate sources. “Joe Bob’s Super Doppler Weather Watch” who is posting raw model data from 10 days out is not one of them. Let’s go back to our Christmas snow for a minute. On Christmas Eve, the models continued to evolve. That was the day of. No one correctly predicted the amount of snow some areas got. No one. We got close for most, but that just goes to show you how quickly things can change.

Now, all that being said, things can change and you can be sure if they do, we will be the first to tell you about it. Until then, don’t believe everything you see on Facebook. :)

