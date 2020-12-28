Advertisement

Attorney General Cameron announces $2 million multi-state settlement with CafePress

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron(Daniel Cameron)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a $2 million multi-state settlement with CafePress, LLC.

The settlement comes following litigation from a 2019 data security breach that compromised the personal information of more than 22 million consumers, with approximately 186,187 Kentuckians among them.

The breach could have potentially given access to consumer names, email addresses, passwords, physical addresses, phone numbers, and, in some cases, the last four digits of credit card numbers, expiration dates, and full social security or tax identification numbers associated with customer accounts

In addition to the payment, CafePress agreed to a number of changes in order to protect consumers from potential future cyberattacks including:

  • Implementing a comprehensive information security program and incorporating regular technology updates to provide up-to-date security safeguards.
  • Reporting identified security risks to the chief executive officer.
  • Creating an incident response and data breach notification plan, containing preparation, detection and analysis, containment, eradication, and recovery provisions.
  • Developing encryption, segmentation, penetration testing, logging and monitoring, risk assessment, password management, and data minimization safeguards and controls for the personal information of consumers.
  • Providing clear notice to consumers concerning account closure and data deletion.
  • Undergoing third-party security assessments for five years.

The settlement involves Attorney General Cameron as well as the Attorneys General from Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Oregon.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday

Latest News

Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg...
Reward increased for information in firefighter’s arson-related death
It’s been two years since Deputy Jamie Morales was injured in the line of duty, leaving him 90%...
Scott County special deputy paralyzed in shooting receives COVID vaccine
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man
ll
VDH: Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Wise County reported Monday