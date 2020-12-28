Advertisement

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles plans to get COVID-19 vaccine, but waiting his turn

(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says he plans on getting the COVID vaccine, but will wait for his turn.

Quarles says Governor Andy Beshear invited him and other constitutional officers to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but he wants his early access vaccine be given to a high-risk individual, like a frontline worker or a resident of a long-term care facility.

He’s released this statement:

“I plan on taking the vaccine, but I will wait for my turn in line,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Though I appreciate the Governor’s invitation, as a healthy 37-year old man with no underlying conditions I would rather my early access vaccine be given to a high-risk individual like a frontline worker or a resident of a long-term care facility, two groups who have unfortunately borne the brunt of the coronavirus. I understand the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that officials like the Governor and top legislators be vaccinated for the sake of government continuity, but I do not believe rank-and-file politicians should be leapfrogging over those who are at higher risk of infection.

I want to thank President Trump, Vice President Pence, and our medical professionals for their work through Operation Warp Speed to produce this modern day miracle, a safe and effective vaccine. But if it means saving one more life, I will wait in line just like everyone else.”

Other officials like the director of health for Fayette County and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton also wanted to wait until it was more widely available for those who needed it.

