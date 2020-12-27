Advertisement

UPDATE | Investigators say fire that killed National Guardsman was arson

A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire Sunday morning.(Gray tv)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE 12/27/20 @ 4 p.m.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire that killed a W.Va. Air National Guard firefighter Sunday morning has been ruled arson, investigators say.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

They say the airman with the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg was responding as mutual aid to a fire on Charles Town Road when he was fatally injured.

Investigators have determined the fire, and another one roughly three miles away, were intentionally set within 20 minutes of each other.

Both structures were vacant.

The Fire Marshal and state police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the ones responsible for starting the fires.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/27/20 @ 10:46 a.m.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Fire Department on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the West Virginia National Guard, this service member was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg.

Identification is being withheld for 24 hours pending notification of the next of kin.

