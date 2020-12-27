Warmer weather for the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures a slightly cooler the next couple of days but then we jump into the 50s once again!

Tonight

This evening we will begin to see a few clouds build up in the sky. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side throughout the day, as well.

Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies. With the clouds, a light southerly breeze, and it being so warm earlier today, we stay above freezing tonight. Lows only drop into the upper 30s for most of the region.

Extended Forecast

We hold onto the clouds for our Monday. Mostly cloudy conditions will cause one gloomy day. Stray chances are possible throughout the day, but we will stay mainly on that dry side. Our greatest chance of seeing some rain showers will be early in the morning. Highs will be chilly and only in the mid to upper 40s, and lows drop into the mid-20s.

Tuesday sunshine returns! It will be beautiful and dry. This looks like a great day to do your errands, but just make sure to take that jacket with you for we will stay chilly. Highs only get into the mid-40s, and lows fall to the upper 20s.

Wednesday temperatures skyrocket. We stay dry and see some more sunshine. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 50s! Clouds will increase throughout the day as we will see our next system move through overnight/early Thursday morning.

The end of our week, Thursday and Friday, looks pretty soggy. We will see scattered showers on both days. With all the cloud cover, it does look like we hold onto a lot of the warmth we saw earlier in the week. Highs stay in the 50s, and lows stay above freezing in the 40s and upper 30s.

We look to see a slight cool down just in time for the weekend, but we will keep an eye on this. For now, enjoy your Sunday!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.