Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 91 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 329,577 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,840 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –731 total cases, 24 total deaths (30 new cases)

Dickenson County –593 total cases, 3 total deaths (8 new cases)

Lee County –1,409 total cases, 15 total deaths (13 new cases)

Norton –155 total cases (5 new cases)

Wise County –1,908 total cases, 51 total deaths (35 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.