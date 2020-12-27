Advertisement

Stanford home burns in fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Stanford home burned in a large fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 27.

Stanford Fire Chief Scott Maples said the fire department got the call around 2:18 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived to the scene on Steward Court, the home was engulfed in flames. They managed to put the fire out, but the home was destroyed.

Chief Maples said no one was home at the time of the fire. He said an investigation into the fire’s cause is underway.

