Advertisement

Road near Nashville closed over suspicious truck

A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings, and wounded three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have shut down a road east of Nashville after stopping a box truck that they said had been playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says on Twitter that law enforcement officials had shut down a section of highway in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, on Sunday to investigate a white box truck parked on the side of the road. Authorities had sent out a robot to investigate the vehicle as officials stood far back, monitoring the situation.

Sheriff’s officials said the truck had been playing the audio when it was parked at a convenience store around 10:30 a.m. at the Crossroads Market in Walter Hill. The driver left the parking lot and was pulled over by deputies in nearby Wilson County. Officials said the driver has been detained by law enforcement.

A Wilson County dispatcher said the road that was shut down was Murfreesboro Road between Cedar Forest Road and Richmond Shop Road.

Deputies said they had also evacuated residents in the area as they continued to investigate.

Before the RV blew up, it blared a recorded warning calling for people to evacuate, and then the 1964 song “Downtown” by Petula Clark. Sheriff’s officials did not specify what the box truck was playing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture Credit: Heather Engle
What’s falling through the sky in Harlan County?
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
(Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
‘We would have been crushed’: Highway 66 in Clay County closed until Sunday
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder

Latest News

Nashville Police Department holds a press conference
Explosion reported in downtown Nashville
Man detained in Rutherford Co. after playing recording similar to that in Nashville explosion
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
Health officials say the numbers have remained consistently high since Nov. 18.
Pulaski County health officials advise caution as New Year’s Day approaches