Pulaski County health officials advise caution as New Year’s Day approaches

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the holiday season wraps up, health officials in Somerset advise caution as they work to distribute vaccines.

“We gave 170 vaccines out of the 200 doses that we received to those frontline healthcare workers and EMS,” Environmental Health Director Stuart Spillman said. “So, we’re still in that phase.”

Spillman said that despite a decrease from 90 reported cases on Christmas Eve to 44 on Dec. 26, they are not out of the woods just yet.

“It’s much too close to Christmas to call that,” Spillman said. “I think really we’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to see where our numbers are then to say what kind of impact that Christmas had.”

Spillman emphasized that the priority is to distribute vaccines quickly, but they want to be sure not to overlook anyone.

“We want to try and get through these frontlines workers and then move on to our next phase as quick as we can depending upon how many vaccines we receive,” Spillman said.

As the new year approaches and Pulaski County remains in the red zone, Spillman urged community members to remain diligent and continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“We’re already giving it out to that phase one,” Spillman said. “If we can just be patient and not have these gatherings, the vaccine’s right around the corner.”

