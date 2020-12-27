Advertisement

Nashville bombing impacts Bowling Green business’s operations

By Ashton Jones
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The damage of the Nashville bombing is going far beyond just the physical impact in Nashville. It’s affecting the operations of local Bowling Green businesses, such as Stewart-Richey Construction.

“You know, you don’t think about how it could affect the way you do business here,” says Roddy Grimes, President of Stewart-Richey Construction.

The Nashville bombing has sent shock waves far beyond the city with cell service dropping for miles and miles. Christmas night, following a Facebook post, Grimes realized his customers couldn’t reach him.

“The first thing that we did is how are we going to reach out to the community now that we have a problem with our after hour lines?”

As a 24-hour service provider, Stewart-Richey is always getting calls, many of them are emergencies.

“This has been the coldest day of the year. Pipes are frozen. They’re having emergencies and unable to reach out to Stewart-Richey as a service provider. It was very concerning,” Grimes says.

The business was able to redirect the calls to the employees’ personal cell phones. Grimes says providing for the customers is worth the extra time. It’s the same attitude all those affected have had to adopt.

“We’ve had all this practice working together this year and dealing with hard problems. We’re gonna put that practice to good use,” says Mayor John Cooper, following the bombing.

Grimes says he’s thankful his business has been one of the lucky ones, but he hopes he can raise awareness for those who haven’t been so fortunate. You can reach Stewart-Richey’s business number at (270) 393-0285.

