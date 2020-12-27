Mizzou Tigers won’t play in Music City Bowl due to rising COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRCG) - CBS Affiliate KRCG reports that Mizzou Football will not be making the trip to Nashville for its bowl game.

MU Athletics said in a press release Sunday afternoon the Tigers are pausing all team activities until January 2nd, and will not play Iowa in Wednesday’s Music City Bowl due to COVID-19 cases rising among Mizzou football players. The announcement confirmed earlier reports by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, The Athletic, and PowerMizzou.com.

NEWS | COVID-19 Knocks #Mizzou Football Out of TransPerfect Music City Bowl https://t.co/3u8ZrYGgOg — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 27, 2020

MU’s roster has been depleted this season due to opt-outs, injuries, coronavirus issues, and players deciding to move on to play professionally.

Mizzou was hoping to finish coach Eli Drinkwitz’s first season with a bowl win, and a record above .500. The Tigers are now going to finish 5-5 in 2020.

“I am disappointed that we were not able to finish the season against a tremendous opponent in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl later this week,” Drinkwitz said in the press release. “I am extremely proud of the fight and resiliency that our players have shown throughout this challenging season.”

Drinkwitz continued “This is the eighth time in 11 games we’ve been faced with a schedule adjustment, but we’ve been able to fight through and finish while competing at a very high level throughout the season, which I believe shows the true character of our team. We look forward to returning to Nashville to play in a future TransPerfect Music City Bowl, and experiencing all that this great bowl game offers.”

Last week, the Iowa Football program dealt with COVID-19 positives, resulting in a shut down of activities. The Hawkeyes, however, were able to return to practice on Saturday in preparation for Wednesday’s game.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.