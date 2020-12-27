Advertisement

Man detained in Rutherford Co. after playing recording similar to that in Nashville explosion

As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated in connection to the incident.
Explosion reported in downtown Nashville
Explosion reported in downtown Nashville(NewsChannel5)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WALTER HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Middle Tennessee authorities arrested a man Sunday morning who was parked at a convenience store playing a recording similar to the one that was played moments before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

WATCH: Suspicious person detained in Middle Tenn.

WATCH: Hwy 321 in Rutherford Co. closed and residents evacuated after a suspicious person was found driving around playing a recording similar to that in Nashville bombing

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, December 27, 2020

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the man was detained after he was reportedly playing the recording from his truck at Crossroads Market in Walter Hill Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect was detained following a traffic stop between Rutherford and Wilson County.

As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated in connection to the incident and Highway 321 was closed to traffic.

The incident is under investigation by deputies from both Rutherford County and Wilson County as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

