Lexington small business sees surge in holiday sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Christmas celebrations wrap up, so are holiday sales for small businesses.

Saturday, Dec. 26 is Boxing Day, but it’s also a date when many are making their returns and exchanges.

Bill Farmer Jr., who owns Farmer’s Jewelry in Chevy Chase with his sister, Kristi Farmer Lykins, said his store saw an uptick in purchases toward the end of 2020.

Farmer said a lot of customers wished for both silver and gold this year.

“We did more business this December than last December,” he said.

His family-run jewelry store has been in business for 70 years. Farmer said the the pandemic created a huge speed bump for sales.

“9 a.m. to 5 p.m., six days a week forever to closed,” Farmer said.

Transactions came to a stop for a few months, but picked back up.

“We have been very successful down the stretch here because local shopping, you get a local opportunity to talk, to catch up, to see people that you know,” Farmer said.

He said that was reflected in what was purchased this year. Farmer said his best sellers were items people have an attachment to.

“Religious things, things we can engrave, charms for bracelets, charms for necklaces, sometimes it’s diamonds, maybe not this year,” he said. “Maybe this year it was pearls.”

Farmer said holiday sales didn’t make up for the losses resulting from the closure at the beginning of the pandemic, but it did give them a holiday boost heading into spring.

“Folks are trying to celebrate maybe times and places that didn’t happen this year that they wanted to have happen,” he said.

Farmer said, even in the days following Christmas when many returns and exchanges are made, he sees even more opportunity to gain.

“What you bring back may be smaller than what you get, and those are the things we like to have happen here,” he said.

