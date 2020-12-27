Advertisement

Kentuckian wins millions in Powerball

A winning ticket of $2 million was sold in Princeton, Kentucky.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON, Ky (WSAZ) - One person in Kentucky will walk away with millions, after winning Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Princeton matched all five white ball winning numbers. However, since they did not get the power ball, they won the game’s second prize.

The winner decided to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option on the ticket. With last night’s Power Play number of two, that meant any non-jackpot prize would be multiplied by two.

The standard prize for matching all five white ball winning numbers without the Powerball is $1 million. However, their $1 investment in the Power Play option resulted in that prize being multiplied to $2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from last night’s drawing are:

10-24-27-35-53 with a Powerball of 18.

Kentucky Lottery says if the player would have matched the Powerball, they would have won last night’s jackpot of $341 million.

The name of the winner has not been released yet.

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer Monday morning where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.

