First day of Kwanzaa: Celebrating African-American culture

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As one holiday ends, another begins. December 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African-American culture and life.

Dr. Maulana Karenga introduced the festival to the United States in 1966. Brittany Whitlow with Kwanzaa BG says the holiday gives purpose and meaning to “a day you strive to do something for your community.”

Whitlow says, this year with high racial tension, the holiday has greater significance.

”So much has been brought to light again and continues to be brought to light. We have to stick together. We have to work together and now we have a lot more allies and it’s now our allies’ turn to represent us and work together with us,” explains Whitlow.

If you want to begin celebrating Kwanzaa, Whitlow says it’s never too late. She suggests finding a friend who celebrates the holiday and who can show you the ropes.

For more information on Kwanzaa and its traditions, visit Kwanzaa BG on Facebook.

