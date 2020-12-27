Advertisement

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on Rockford's east side.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. He said two of those who were shot were teenagers.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims or the person who was taken into custody. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the person of interest.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Hal Rogers Parkway back open after being closed due to heavy snow
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through early this afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect through early afternoon

Latest News

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city
Investigators: Nashville explosion likely a suicide bombing
December 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa.
First day of Kwanzaa: Celebrating African-American culture
Nashville bombing affects business operations at Stewart-Richey Construction.
Nashville bombing impacts Bowling Green business’s operations