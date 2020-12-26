Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: Cases continue to climb across southwest Virginia Saturday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 44 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 279,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed 4,272 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –701 total cases, 24 total deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 585 total cases, 3 total deaths (3 new cases)

Lee County – 1,396 total cases, 15 total deaths (11 new cases)

Norton – 150 total cases (3 new cases)

Wise County – 1,873 total cases, 51 total deaths (26 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

