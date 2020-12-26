Sunshine returns for your weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I hope you enjoyed your White Christmas because now we will be seeing more sun than snow.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those nice, clear skies. They remain clear overnight, really cooling us down once again. Lows will fall into the mid-20s overnight! Make sure your heat is still on, and your car has at least a quarter tank of gas, so you don’t wake up Sunday with a frozen gas line.

Extended Forecast

Sunday the sun will come out once again! Although it will be cold waking up, sunshine and southerly winds will warm us up into the low 50s by the afternoon. Some of the leftover snow will begin to melt, and roads should look a lot better. Clouds will begin to filter in during the evening allowing for partly cloudy skies overnight. This will help keep us warmer too, as lows only fall into the upper 30s.

We hold onto the clouds for our Monday. Mostly cloudy conditions will cause one gloomy day. Stray chances are possible throughout the day, but we will stay mainly on that dry side. Our greatest chance of seeing some stray showers will be early in the morning. Highs will be chilly and only in the mid to upper 40s, and lows drop into the mid-20s.

Tuesday sunshine returns! It will be beautiful and dry. This looks like a great day to do your errands, but just make sure to take that jacket with you for we will stay chilly. Highs only get into the mid-40s, and lows fall to the upper 20s.

Wednesday looks like our warmest day of the week. Highs will get into the mid-50s! We should stay dry for the daytime hours, as well, just looking at a mix of sun and clouds. By later in the evening rain chances look to return and stick around overnight and through Thursday for New Year’s Eve. This system is still pretty far out though, so we will keep an eye on it. For now, enjoy your weekend!

