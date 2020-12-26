Advertisement

Sheriff: Suspect wanted in Laurel County robbery

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)(Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the T-Mart Tobacco on US 25 was robbed around 10:30 Saturday morning.

They say an individual with two pistols robbed the two attendants before driving off in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. You can also message them on Facebook.

All information will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Hal Rogers Parkway back open after being closed due to heavy snow
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through early this afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect through early afternoon
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder

Latest News

A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
Joshua Phillips has been transported from CAMC General Hospital to South Central Regional Jail...
Man accused of killing Charleston Police Officer moves from hospital to jail
(Credit: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
Highway 66 closed in Clay County due to fallen rock
Officials expect 2021 action on new I-69 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Indiana