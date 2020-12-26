Advertisement

Prestonsburg business owner creates art through snow

Mark Vance says he is always looking for new ways to test his inner artist.

Mark Vance says he is always looking for new ways to test his inner artist.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County man is looking to express his love for art for snowfall.

As road conditions across Eastern Kentucky improve, one business owner is making the most of the snow on the ground.

“It’s something for the community,” Mark Vance said. “How often do you get a good white Christmas around here anyway?”

Vance said that Thursday’s conditions did not alter his artistic vision.

“The weather, it worked against me,” Vance added. “I think I spent probably about nine hours on it.”

And before he was even finished, Vance was already getting reactions from the community.

“There was a bunch of independent plows driving back and forth, just staring,” Vance said. “They’re thinking what is this guy doing shoveling the parking lot into a bucket?

Vance said he is always looking for a new way to test his artistic skills.

“I get bored easily, I’ll jump from one media to the other,” Vance said. “I’m always tinkering, trying something new.”

Vance also believes that those looking to bring out their inner artist should not be afraid to do so.

“Do your thing,” Vance said. “If anything you’ll learn something from it.”

