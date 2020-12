PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday night, dispatchers told WYMT that radio communications are down and 911 calls are delayed but dispatchers are still getting those calls.

Dispatchers said if you have an emergency to call:

606-436-5464 or 606-487-1873.

We will update this story when communications are restored.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.