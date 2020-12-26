Officials expect 2021 action on new I-69 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)- Leaders in the Evansville area say they’re expecting action in the coming year toward the construction of an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River between Kentucky and Indiana.

The biggest step would be federal approval of a route for the new bridge that would cost an estimated nearly $1.5 billion.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has included that bridge route decision among his administration’s 2021 goals.

Funding sources remain uncertain for the bridge project, although Henderson County, Kentucky, Judge-Executive Brad Schneider said the preliminary work for its construction was getting done.

