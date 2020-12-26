Man accused of killing Charleston Police Officer moves from hospital to jail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of killing Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson has been transported from the hospital to a jail site.

Joshua Phillips had been moved out of CAMC General Hospital at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. While there, he was treated for injuries from the officer-involved shooting that took place December 1st.

Phillips has been taken to South Central Regional Jail by Charleston Police.

