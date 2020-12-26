Advertisement

Kentucky moves to 1-6 after loss to Louisville, 62-59

The status of the UK-Louisville game is still in flux.
The status of the UK-Louisville game is still in flux.(WKYT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats picked up sixth straight loss against Louisville, losing 62-59.

UK falls to Louisville

Coach Calipari and UK players discuss close loss to Louisville

Posted by WYMT on Saturday, December 26, 2020

The Wildcats are now 1-6 on the season. Davion Mintz led the Cats with 19 points, Brandon Boston had 11 and Jacob Toppin put up 10.

-The Kentucky Wildcats were at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday for a game against heated rival Louisville (5-1, ACC) looking to turn their season around after a 1-5 start, the worst since 1926.

Throughout the first half, the Wildcats kept it close with Louisville with Davion Mintz leading the way with eight points and four rebounds.

Devin Askew also contributed to the effort with seven points, two rebounds, and two assists.

The Cats made 37% of their field goals and were 2/6 from the free-throw line. Kentucky committed five turnovers compared to four for the Cardinals.

Louisville was led by David Johnson with ten points, four rebounds, and three assists in the first half.

The Wildcats went into halftime down 27-28 in a game that saw eight lead changes during the half.

