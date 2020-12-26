Advertisement

Highway 66 closed in Clay County due to fallen rock

(AP)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with Clay County Emergency Management announced that Highway 66 would be closed past Sugar Creek after a large rock fell onto the highway, blocking the road.

Currently, the State Highway Department is on the scene. There is no estimated time for the removal of the boulder and no alternate routes have been advised at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Hal Rogers Parkway back open after being closed due to heavy snow
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through early this afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect through early afternoon
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder

Latest News

Joshua Phillips has been transported from CAMC General Hospital to South Central Regional Jail...
Man accused of killing Charleston Police Officer moves from hospital to jail
Officials expect 2021 action on new I-69 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Indiana
Virginia Dept. of Health: Cases continue to climb across southwest Virginia Saturday
Perry County Dispatch experiencing communication outages