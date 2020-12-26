Highway 66 closed in Clay County due to fallen rock

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with Clay County Emergency Management announced that Highway 66 would be closed past Sugar Creek after a large rock fell onto the highway, blocking the road.

Currently, the State Highway Department is on the scene. There is no estimated time for the removal of the boulder and no alternate routes have been advised at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.