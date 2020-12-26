Advertisement

Gov. Lee request President Trump to declare ‘State of Emergency’ following Nashville incident

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Governor Lee has requested President Trump to declare a ‘State of Emergency’ following the downtown Nashville explosion Friday.

In a letter to President Trump, Lee says, “I request that you declare an emergency disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee as a result of an intentional explosion in Nashville, Davidson County.”

