Gov. Andy Beshear reports COVID-19 cases, second-highest number of reported deaths on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear released COVID-19 numbers in the commonwealth for the last couple of days.

Here is the break down of cases since Thursday:

Thursday 12/24/2020:

The Governor reported 2,742 cases for Thursday. He also reported 53 deaths, making this the second-highest day of reported deaths since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate was 8.2% with 2,519 total deaths.

Gov. Beshear said, “The number of deaths we’re announcing today [Saturday] is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call. But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under eight percent on Christmas Day,” said Gov. Beshear.

Friday 12/25/2020:

1,803 COVID-19 cases were reported by state officials and 11 deaths.

The positivity rate was 7.95% with 2,530 deaths.

Saturday 12/26/2020:

The Governor reported 764 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths.

The new positivity rate is 8.04% with 2,534 total deaths.

Gov. Beshear also added, “That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family, and friends.”

3,373,492 tests have been conducted and 35,936 Kentuckians have recovered so far.

As of Saturday, 107 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were in the Red Zone. You can figure out what zone your county is in by clicking here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

