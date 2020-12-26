Advertisement

Dollywood closed for the weekend due to hazardous road conditions

Dollywood sign
Dollywood sign(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dollywood officials announced the amusement park will remain closed on Dec. 26-27 due to hazardous road conditions.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Crews continue to treat roads across east Tennessee on Christmas morning following Thursday’s snowfall.

Officials say interstates across the region are in good condition with some patches of ice and snow, mostly on ramps and bridges.

Officials with Dollywood say anyone with a one day pass for Saturday, is eligible for a rain-check to be used anytime between now and December 26th of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Heavy snow leads to power outages across the region
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Hal Rogers Parkway back open after being closed due to heavy snow
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through early this afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect through early afternoon
Robert Gray & Ashley Lewis
Police are looking for two Kentuckians wanted for murder

Latest News

Mark Vance says he is always looking for new ways to test his inner artist.
Prestonsburg business owner creates art through snow
Clear Winter
Sunshine returns for your weekend
Nashville officers recognized
6 officers who first responded to Nashville explosion hailed for bravery: “They saved lives”
A haunting voice caught on camera delivering a message to evacuate downtown Nashville moments...
Person of interest identified in Nashville explosion
"To understand Larry Combs, to know Larry Combs, is also to know Berea," says former Berea...
Former Berea mayor Steven Connelly remembers late Madison County magistrate Larry Combs