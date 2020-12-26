Dollywood closed for the weekend due to hazardous road conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dollywood officials announced the amusement park will remain closed on Dec. 26-27 due to hazardous road conditions.

Dollywood will be closed on Saturday, December 26 due to hazardous snowy and icy conditions on secondary roads to and on the park. Please follow Dollywood’s social media channels for the latest information. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) December 25, 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation Crews continue to treat roads across east Tennessee on Christmas morning following Thursday’s snowfall.

Officials say interstates across the region are in good condition with some patches of ice and snow, mostly on ramps and bridges.

Officials with Dollywood say anyone with a one day pass for Saturday, is eligible for a rain-check to be used anytime between now and December 26th of 2021.

